Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 224.39 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.03. The company has a market cap of £93.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

