Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 224.39 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.03. The company has a market cap of £93.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11).
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
