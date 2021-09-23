Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Duxton Water’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Duxton Water Company Profile

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It serves various agricultural industries, including dairy, viticulture, citrus, broadacre, olives, nut production, and dried fruit. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

