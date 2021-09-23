Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Duxton Water’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.75.
Duxton Water Company Profile
