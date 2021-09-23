Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 57,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,483 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.