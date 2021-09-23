abrdn plc Has $5.15 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.