JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

