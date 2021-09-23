Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

