Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.54 billion, a PE ratio of 284.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

