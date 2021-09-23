Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,105 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

