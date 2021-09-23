Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100,105 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.