Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 170.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $433.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.31 and a 200-day moving average of $405.31. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

