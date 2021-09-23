Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $460.97 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

