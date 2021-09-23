Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.