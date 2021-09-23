2,390 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.67 on Thursday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $105.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.