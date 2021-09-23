Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $277.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

