Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $131,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,542.78 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.03 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,525.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

