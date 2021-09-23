Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 14,035 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2,616.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,970 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $339,000. abrdn plc increased its position in AGCO by 46.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 170,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 54,058 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

