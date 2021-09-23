Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,796 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,673,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,425,000 after acquiring an additional 385,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.