Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $177.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

