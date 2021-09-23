Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.02 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.