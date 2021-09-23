Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at FBN Securities

Equities research analysts at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,162,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

