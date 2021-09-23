Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.