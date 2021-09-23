Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

Chart Industries stock opened at $194.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26. Chart Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

