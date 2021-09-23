Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $902.46

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 902.46 ($11.79) and traded as low as GBX 880.90 ($11.51). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 8,035 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 927.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 902.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.08 million and a PE ratio of -13.21.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

