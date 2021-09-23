Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.45.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,027. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

