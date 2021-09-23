Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $626.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $639.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

