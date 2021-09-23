Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.88

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.88 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 51.20 ($0.67). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 47,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £77.62 million and a PE ratio of -12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.85.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

