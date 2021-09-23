Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.45

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.45 and traded as low as C$1.21. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 94,909 shares trading hands.

ATE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 21.59, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.43.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.