General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,311,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in General Motors were worth $136,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

