Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sunrun by 7.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,863 shares of company stock worth $7,528,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

