Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,053,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.