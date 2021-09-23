Richard Chen Sells 1,088 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $23,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $6,378.72.

On Friday, August 6th, Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92.

Shares of PSNL opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PSNL. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

