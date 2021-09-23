Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $469,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.46, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 201,959 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

