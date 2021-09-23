Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.