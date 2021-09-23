Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

