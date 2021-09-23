Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Findev has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
