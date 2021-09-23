StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

