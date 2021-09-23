Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22).

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

