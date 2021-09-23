First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Internet Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of First Internet Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.