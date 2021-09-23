Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

FCX stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

