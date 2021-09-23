American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 706.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 569.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 82.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

