Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $150.75 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

