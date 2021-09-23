Loop Capital Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $324.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $381.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

FedEx stock opened at $229.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.93. FedEx has a 1 year low of $228.98 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

