The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $190.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,295,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.