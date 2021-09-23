KeyCorp Comments on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $41.01 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.