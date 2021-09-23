Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.51% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $140,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

