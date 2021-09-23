Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,672 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $148,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,367,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 964.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Yum China by 147.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

