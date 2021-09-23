NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

