People s United Financial Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after purchasing an additional 502,939 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,071,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

