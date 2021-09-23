People s United Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,179 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

VIPS stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

