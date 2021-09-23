People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

