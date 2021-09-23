People s United Financial Inc. Sells 64 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $357.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

